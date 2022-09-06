It seems each week, or sometimes daily, that there is another topic that has yet another group outraged. I don’t need to begin to list what those topics are. I’m sure you have read them, heard them, or discussed them and either gotten enraged, become complacent, or you walked away vowing never to leave the house again.
It’s almost too much. It’s as if when one side gets remotely what they want, the other side tries to pull it away. It’s the worst game of tug-of-war and I for one want to call a truce. What happened to the playground days of “Can’t we all just get along?”
There is a feeling of stress that just constantly plays in the background of life. Like the entire population is either walking on eggshells or figuring out how to make the other side angry. Whatever the underlying madness is, it’s got to stop.
Maybe us adults should start a giant game of tag in Athens. Or skip across the crosswalk on the square? Or go jump on a swing at Kiwanis Park? Realize the world doesn’t have to be that serious all the time.
Or maybe if we all just took a moment to think about the fact that everyone has feelings and everyone has opinions, we might come to respect those other thoughts a little more. If one side is right, that means the other side can’t be. And as I teach my kids, it’s okay to not be right all of the time.
What if both sides could find a way to make it work equally? But, that would take a lot more listening which is hard to do when we all stare down at our phones.
Maybe if we all took a moment to look around instead of staying in our own little worlds, we would see the person across the restaurant who is hurting and just needs a little sign that it’s all gonna be ok and maybe your smile is all they need. What if we just picked up the phone when someone made us angry and asked them to explain their side better and maybe years of family strife could heal?
What if instead of accusing, we applaud someone for having their own opinion? What if we didn’t force our opinion onto someone else and make them think it’s the only way?
There will always be a side that thinks they are right, and maybe they are. But, would it hurt a little to at least listen to the other party and give them a chance or decide that it’s okay for both sides to be a little right?
This isn’t a love your neighbor as yourself kinda article, because I know that is easier said than done, but that’s a great start. I simply have a wish that the world would take a pause. Take a deep breath. Sigh. Regroup.
