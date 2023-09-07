Opinion: The tale of the traveling tortoise

My cat Izzy and I spent a lot of time in the recliner over the four day weekend. There was a lot of intriguing college football to be seen and with so many games on the Dish, and my recorder, I was able to see at least pieces of several games. Watching football and zapping commercials is just about my favorite pass-time.
But before the flurry of games, last week brought a bit of excitement on the Flowers’ place. Arriving home one afternoon and saw a giant turtle in my back yard. Now, I don’t mean he was the size of a squirrel or a big rock.
This guy was the biggest turtle I’ve ever seen outside of a zoo. I mean, the first glimpse of him kind of took my breath away, sort of like when I step onto the deck and encounter a big possum.
As best I could tell, he was looking for a hole in my fence to crawl back into the pasture behind my back yard. I was amazed watching him plowing through the high grass along the fence line. In his giant green shell he looked kind of like a small tank separating everything in his path. If he encountered a tree limb, he would just bite it off and continue on his way.
One thing that surprised me was his speed. He did not appear to be able to outrun a rabbit, but if you blinked you’d discover that he had covered several feet.
In a while, he went under the shed in the back yard and disappeared. I wished him the best and went inside.
The next day, he was back, going from the front of my yard to the back, still looking along the fence line for an opening. I got worried about him and took his picture, then posted it on the Athens Review Facebook page. Folks started sharing it and thankfully, the critter’s owner soon learned of his plight.
About an hour later she drove to my house and located him. With a little help she was able to heft the turtle into the back of her truck to take him home. He left for his home a block over looking none the worse for his adventure.
It turns out, he is an African spurred tortoise, who is native to the Sahara Desert, which even on a good day is hotter than a Texas Summer. His name is Cooper. He is 21-years-old and weighs about 95 pounds.
I shot a little video of him and will keep that as a souvenir of the time a little bit of Africa came to Poynor. The tortoise, despite his size, wasn’t as scary as a possum and didn’t run off with the cat food bowl like the raccoons. As for the cats indigenous to my half-acre, they seemed bored by the whole affair.
