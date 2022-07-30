Same song second verse! Temperatures are hitting over 100 degrees and little rain in sight for most of us. We are on the brink of a major disaster on the farm. And this one will have an immediate effect on citizens living in our towns and cities. Those who think our food supply is safe and secure need to think again. Farmers—and that includes our ranchers—do their dead level best to raise crops for our dinner tables Without moisture it just doesn’t work. Plus the fact that for too darn long our farmers have been at the end the line when it comes to making a profit from their hard work. We cannot continue to supply the U.S consumer—and millions of other people around the world—with food unlimited.
Then there is the rush to alternate energy, whether wind or solar, at a cost to our taxpayers that continues to grow and grow. Meanwhile the auto makers are in a mad rush to convert their factories to production of electric vehicles. None of these efforts make business sense—without government subsidies and big tax credits.
Here in Texas crops are burning up and even farmers who can irrigate are having major problems in covering all their land as high temperatures and drying winds evaporate the precious moisture. On dry land—those without irrigation—are watching as cotton and other crops along with pastures continue to wither and die. The old saying that the chickens are coming home to roost is becoming reality for many of our folks.
Hay is not just in short supply—it is becoming a treasured asset. The cost of what is available amounts to highway robbery. More than one friend tells me they are at the end of their rope when it comes to having enough feed for their cattle. One neighbor is down to less than a dozen hay bales and this won’t last him through August. Meantime, he is also buying high dollar sack feeds to maintain his small herd. My only suggestion is to find someone in another part of the state—or in another state—who could take the cattle and take care of them until our area gets green again, probably months away. Either that or take the cattle to the sale barn and start again when grass comes sooner or later! That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
