“They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.”
Acts 2:42
“I wandered so aimless life filed with sin I wouldn't let my dear savior in Then Jesus came like a stranger in the night Praise the Lord I saw the light I saw the light, I saw the light No more darkness, no more night Now I'm so happy no sorrow in sight Praise the Lord I saw the light.” These lyrics, written by Hank Williams in the mid 1940’s portray many things. Mainly, they display the conviction that Hank had backslidden from the Way, and that Jesus CAME like a stranger. In other words, Jesus took the initiative to change Hank’s life. Thereby Hank began to pay more attention to what God was doing in his life. Paying attention, devotion, is exactly what happened to the 3,000 believers in Acts 2 after committing to faith in Christ. They paid attention, and were devoted to the teaching of Christ’s disciples: that even though Christ died for sinners, ““God raised him from the dead, freeing him from the agony of death, because it was impossible for death to keep its hold on him.”
Acts 2:24. This truth drove believers together to enjoy each other and eat food with “glad and sincere hearts.”(Acts 2:46). So the resurrection, instead of making us bitter and angry people, should actually be making us happier and more joyful people. Despite our feelings and Temptations to feel otherwise, the old hymn is still true: “Joyful, joyful, we adore Thee
God of glory, Lord of love Hearts unfold like flow'rs before Thee Op'ning to the Son above
Melt the clouds of sin and sadness drive the dark of doubt away Giver of immortal gladness
fill us with the light of day.” The question today is a simple one. If you are a believer: what are you devoted to? It’s a very real possibility in the future that worship could go to house churches of 10 people or less, watching recorded worship, and a preacher stopping by such house once a month to worship, offer communion, and prayer. I want nothing more than for worship to get back into our buildings because our buildings are sacred, but my devotion is to Christ. What else can Christians do but what is necessary to lift up Jesus? Because of the first century church devotion to the risen Jesus in a culture that discouraged worshipping Him, we have cause to be hopeful with such prospects. Don’t give up church, or give in. Amen.
