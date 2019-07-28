I met an old time marine today,
Told me of the death of his son that made him sway
From the LORD that particular day.
Was turned off to religion or any and all clichés.
Oh those for him were awful days.
Everything and everyone at the time was seen
Only through his eyes of haze of hate and mistaken disdain.
No one could even explain or comprehend
For his heart was at the point of rend,
Wrapped in pain, it had to mend
The anguish remembering the life he knew.
Checked? How? Why?
As searching desperately to find the answers of why
Just to make him feel less pain
Even if someone, anyone to blame.
So along came a CHRIST follower who shared once again
With he who lost his son.
Let him know JESUS was sent from FATHER GOD
To aid this man in the path to trod.
So the old time marine finally gave the burden to CHRIST
Things are different for him now.
The old time marine laid it all at the CROSS that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.