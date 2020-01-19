We want to praise Your Name
We see all the beautiful skies You create.
There are times we have been down but not for long not even a frown can stay around because You wore that thorny crown.
Your love Lord Jesus stills the soul.
Everywhere You are LORD wherever we are to sew.
Defies human logic many times
for it seems to dwindle,
when there is very small
insight and even less sound
yet all we need God is You to help us sometime as we turn around,
as we bend our knees to the ground.
Weep or wail whatever we must do.
Stay our faith only in You.
Knowing for always yet like a snow covered mountain
He is our path clear through.
Who would have guessed our chance so slim yet
to us and through us our love for Him is always and forever
an impending love because of Him.
