“For we are God's servants, working together.”- 1 Corinthians 3:9
I love studying history. One of history’s bloodiest but also decisive battles was the Battle of Gettysburg. It was a conflict decided not on the last day, but arguably the first day. Why? The Confederate General Rodes had twice the men the Union had on the right flank, but because he tried to go it alone and not coordinate, Rodes was pushed back by the outnumbered Union flank.
While Day 1 in Gettysburg was happening, Union commander Howard had the foresight to assemble a slew of cannons on the high ground at Cemetery Hill, with men ready to shoot enemy combatants to help his comrades. The Union would reform at Cemetery Hill, and make devastating work on the Confederates the next two days. Historians have debated how different the war could have been if General StoneWall Jackson was available that July 4th weekend, but the reality is the Union won the battle of Gettysburg because they worked together. They realized they weren’t alone, that duty’s must be done not because no one else was there to help, but because there was!
Here is the question, are you alone this morning? Paul’s text gives a resounding answer, no!! You are not alone ladies and gentleman. The God who has called us to serve Him has provided people who are in our corner, and more importantly, has provided His Holy Spirit to help us: ““In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.”
Romans 8:26. In a word, Christian worship can be characterized as “We worship Christ to be a part of something greater than ourselves… we worship to know we are not alone.” The “saved” language, while important, hardly describes why Christians worship. I love my God, my wife, love my kids, love the church, not because I’m saved and alone, but because I love Jesus knowing also that He loves me despite all my failings, and I’m not alone. “We are Gods servants, working together” the apostle Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 3:9. A trait the Union Army displayed on Day 1, and likely won the Civil War because of it. You aren’t in this life by yourself folks. Christ is with you, and never will forsake you (Hebrews 13:6), The sooner we understand that, the better off we will be.
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
