In a heart there is a cavity

so caught up in our own captivity.

What are we doing for gravity

with to own the bombasity?

Here is reality: of all the love portrayed to us,

from JESUS CHRIST nailed on the cross

in allowing us to be free from worry or loss

Are we with or are we without HIM?

Excuse me: I give my JESUS a shout.

Are we saved or are we lost?

Only an individual can decide,

no longer up in the air, or a toss,

we recognize GOD is boss.

Having a relationship with HIM is never a loss.

We must never neglect

what he did and for whom at the cross.

