Unforgiving someone: is like getting stuck
with stickers or pine needles,
all the while the devil is watching and mocking,
as our time on earth dwindles.
Why can’t we forgive that one or two
whomever makes us blue?
Is the story rallying
around me or you
as we muddle through
this world untrue?
When we discover whose we are:
we will go far and wide as long as
JESUS CHRIST remains by our side
working within us and for us
through all the disappointments
and heartaches we face in our lives.
