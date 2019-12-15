pexels-photo-1021615.jpeg

Unforgiving someone: is like getting stuck

with stickers or pine needles,

all the while the devil is watching and mocking,

as our time on earth dwindles.

Why can’t we forgive that one or two

whomever makes us blue?

Is the story rallying

around me or you

as we muddle through

this world untrue?

When we discover whose we are:

we will go far and wide as long as

JESUS CHRIST remains by our side

working within us and for us

through all the disappointments

and heartaches we face in our lives.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you