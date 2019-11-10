malcomnew.png
courtesy photo

By: Sheila Malcom

Picture someone, maybe a family member or mentor,

going down a water park slide,

then hoping to navigate through the path

of the park trail.

Unfortunately, before navigating,

they forgot to unhook the rope allowing

access to the next in line.

The one after them could not

go through the path properly because

the one before lingered on the rope.

This scenario reminds me of when

we sometimes neglect to leave

forgivenesses, heartaches, or relationships behind

in order to pursue our dreams or goals.

When we navigate to a proper place and time,

do we allow all those situations to hold us and others?

When we decide to give them all to JESUS CHRIST;

HE will straighten everything that is out of order.

