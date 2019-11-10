By: Sheila Malcom
Picture someone, maybe a family member or mentor,
going down a water park slide,
then hoping to navigate through the path
of the park trail.
Unfortunately, before navigating,
they forgot to unhook the rope allowing
access to the next in line.
The one after them could not
go through the path properly because
the one before lingered on the rope.
This scenario reminds me of when
we sometimes neglect to leave
forgivenesses, heartaches, or relationships behind
in order to pursue our dreams or goals.
When we navigate to a proper place and time,
do we allow all those situations to hold us and others?
When we decide to give them all to JESUS CHRIST;
HE will straighten everything that is out of order.
