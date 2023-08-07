By Ginger Morton
Bipolar disorder is a chronic illness with recurring episodes of mania and depression that can last from one day to months. This mental illness causes unusual and dramatic shifts in mood, energy, and the ability to think clearly. Cycles of high (manic) and low (depressive) moods may follow an irregular pattern that differs from the typical ups and downs experienced by most people.
More than 10 million Americans have bipolar disorder. Because of its irregular patterns, bipolar disorder is often hard to diagnose. Although the illness can occur at any point in life, more than one-half of all cases begin between ages 15-25. Bipolar disorder affects men and women equally.
The symptoms of bipolar disorder can have a negative impact on a person’s life. Damaged relationships or a decline in job or school performance are potential effects, but positive outcomes are possible.
Two main features characterize people who live with bipolar disorder: intensity and Oscillation (ups and downs.) People living with bipolar disorder often experience two intense emotional states. These two states are known as mania and depression.
A manic state can be identified by feelings of extreme irritability and/or euphoria, along with several other symptoms during the same week such as agitation, surges of energy, reduced need for sleep, talkativeness, pleasure-seeking, and increased risk-taking behavior.
On the other hand, when an individual experiences symptoms of depression they feel extremely sad, hopeless, and loss of energy. Not everyone’s symptoms are the same and the severity of mania and depression can vary.
Abnormal mood states can distort a patient‘s perception, and other people who are observing symptoms may attribute unusual behaviors to stress or other circumstances in the person’s life. Consequently, some individuals living with bipolar disorder go years before they receive proper treatment.
The delay between the first signs and symptoms of the disorder and proper diagnosis and treatment can often be as long as 10 years.
Remember, you are never alone – Hope and Recovery are possible through education, advocacy, and resources.
NAMI Greater Athens, TX provides education, advocacy, and support for individuals with a mental illness, and their families and can be found at www.facebook.com/NAMIGreaterAthens.
