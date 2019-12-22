If I were flying a plane like a pilot,
the result would not prove good
from the standpoint of my flesh
for going alone without JESUS CHRIST
would be senseless.
My soul is the one always needing piloting.
GOD now and forever will be
WHO pilots me.
LORD please continue to pilot me.
YOU have taught me while in mid-air,
for decisions I’ve had to make clear,
while this world gave wrong answers
and did not seem to care,
though I refrained quietly, with a blank stare.
Looking back, as I lived and loved and
really cared for others yet in my mind running
away from this world of wear and tear.
Honestly, the love of CHRIST
has kept me everywhere.
HE continues to keep me even now,
with a mouth full of questions yet,
GOD answers somehow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.