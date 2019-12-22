pexels-photo-925288.jpeg
stock photo

If I were flying a plane like a pilot,

the result would not prove good

from the standpoint of my flesh

for going alone without JESUS CHRIST

would be senseless.

My soul is the one always needing piloting.

GOD now and forever will be

WHO pilots me.

LORD please continue to pilot me.

YOU have taught me while in mid-air,

for decisions I’ve had to make clear,

while this world gave wrong answers

and did not seem to care,

though I refrained quietly, with a blank stare.

Looking back, as I lived and loved and

really cared for others yet in my mind running

away from this world of wear and tear.

Honestly, the love of CHRIST

has kept me everywhere.

HE continues to keep me even now,

with a mouth full of questions yet,

GOD answers somehow.

 

Tags

Recommended for you