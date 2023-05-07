This year NAMI Greater Athens, TX is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with the More Than Enough Campaign. This is an opportunity for all of us to come together and remember the value we each hold, no matter our diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background, or ability. We want every person to know that if all you did today was wake up, that’s enough. No matter what, you deserve more than enough life, love, and healing. Showing up just as you are for you and the people around you is more than enough!
May was designated Mental Health Awareness Month by the United States Congress in 1949 due to the increased number of veterans suffering from mental illnesses after returning from World War II. Mental health affects many people in the United States, regardless of military experience. The Federal government recognizes the importance of educating and treating citizens with mental health issues.
More than 1 in 5 U.S. adults live with a mental illness. Over 1 in 5 youth (ages 13-18), either currently or at some point, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness. About 1 in 25 U.S. adults have serious mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression. Mental illness is now the number one cause of disability worldwide.
There are several ways to get involved in Mental Health Awareness Month, share your story, advocate-take action within our community when opportunities arise, and volunteer with NAMI Greater Athens, TX. With all our combined efforts, we can ensure the greater Athens area knows they are more than enough and are not alone!
NAMI Greater Athens, TX provides education, advocacy, and support for individuals with a mental illness and their families.
On the Net: https://www.facebook.com/NAMIGreaterAthens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.