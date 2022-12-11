People sing songs about mistletoe. Perhaps because it has been a tradition for centuries to hang it during the holidays for people to kiss under. And since mistletoe remains evergreen while most of the trees it grows on are deciduous, it is easy enough to spot.
Through the ages, there have been several tales told about mistletoe. It was once thought to help with fertility. It was a sign for an abundant harvest. At one time, even enemies who met under mistletoe had to call a truce. It was also used for several ailments. However, the white berries are poisonous and it is recommended you wash your hands well after contact. Still, mistletoe is being studied in cancer drug research. Perhaps they will discover a good use for this plant besides kissing under it.
There are several species of mistletoe in the U.S. One particular species will grow on conifers and pines. However, the species most people think of is the American mistletoe (Phoradendron leucarpum). This mistletoe is the state flower of Oklahoma. It grows on over 100 species of trees, preferring oaks or elms. However, mistletoe will not grow in extreme cold, so although it is prolific in Texas and other southern states, it does not generally grow in zone 5 or colder.
The white berries are not poisonous to birds, and is how mistletoe is spread most of the time. The roots of the mistletoe pierce the bark of the tree and take up water and other nutrients from the tree's tissue. Even if you slice mistletoe off the tree, it can grow back from the roots.
The species of mistletoe which grows on conifers will kill its host, but most of the time American mistletoe will only weaken the tree and not completely kill it. It is so prolific in Texas, some people trim it from their trees every year. Some leave it. I’ve seen it on one-year old trees, and masses growing so thick on older trees it looks as if the tree is evergreen.
Seems as if kissing under it is a great way to make use of this often frustrating plant.
