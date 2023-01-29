On the days it is too cold or rainy to go outside and enjoy your garden, take a drive. Look at landscapes. Notice plants. When you return home, pretend it is the house of a stranger. Is your landscape pleasing? Do you have enough evergreens in front to make your landscape still look beautiful even in the middle of winter?
I noticed some paperwhites and daffodils blooming alongside the road the other day. They were such a delight to see, reminding me that spring will be coming soon. On my drive, I saw some beautiful landscapes. But I also noticed landscapes which could use some greening up. Having an all-brown landscape now might turn into a riot of color during the summer, but your landscape should be welcoming all year long.
In a recent conversation with Master Gardener Claudia Durham, she said she had been spending the winter months working on a plan for her garden. How smart! So many times, we add plants without any thought to how large they will grow, how they will look once matured, or if they will complement the rest of our landscapes. Now is the time to plan so you will be ready to implement your design when spring arrives.
Unplanned purchases are fun. And there are many times I have been able to squeeze in a plant or two without compromising my landscape’s design. Other times, however, these unplanned plants sit on my back porch waiting to be placed in the perfect site. But without a proper place for me to put them, some have been sitting there for years, taunting me, begging for a place to call home.
If the thought of wasting time, money, and effort is unappealing to you, plan first. Drive around neighborhoods. What look do you like? Are there certain plants that you consider beautiful? Are the winter shapes of these plants as lovely as their summer form?
Right now is the perfect time to plan a beautiful landscape. And while you are driving around, you just might see some paperwhites and daffodils blooming. Spring is coming. Are you ready for it? Do you have a plan?
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
