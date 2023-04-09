Back by popular demand, Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s Library Series will return at noon Wednesday, April 12, at the Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S. Prairieville, Athens. The Library Series is a monthly presentation on various topics of gardening. This month, Master Gardener Ellen Sokolovik’s presentation will be “Butterfly Gardens.” The presentation is free and open to the public.
Gardening to attract butterflies is popular with both new and experienced gardeners because everyone loves to see these beautiful winged creatures in their gardens. There are numerous myths, legends, and symbolism concerning butterflies. Some say butterflies hold the souls of the departed. Others believe they are a symbol of long life. Still others believe butterflies bring something good into your life.
There are even superstitions around each color of the butterfly. Some are inconsistent. For instance, red butterflies symbolize passion—or a witch in disguise. Orange butterflies bring joy. Yellow butterflies bring joy, riches, or perhaps illness. Green butterflies also represent riches and luck. Blue butterflies bring luck—or an evil spirit. Purple butterflies indicate a need to look inside oneself, and possibly the attainment of one’s life pursuit. A message or letter soon follows the sighting of a brown butterfly. Black butterflies indicate a change in lifestyle, or just impending rain. White butterflies have more myths than most. They indicate either good luck or a future death.
No matter what you believe butterflies bring into your life, they are a joy to see flitting from flower to flower. Sokolovik will explain how to attract butterflies to your garden with both host plants and nectar plants. She will discuss the differences in the two and why each are important.
She will also give specific examples of each type of planting so you will know what to grow in East Texas to have the most butterflies in your garden at all times. Some of these plants may be available at the Master Gardener’s online plant sale being held from April 7 through April 15.
Come to the library on April 12 and learn how to attract these flying jewels into your own garden. No matter the color of the butterfly that visits your garden, they will bring a sense of delight and wonder to everyone who sees them.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
