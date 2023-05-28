If you have an arbor in your garden, you will likely want to cover it with a vine. A vine can add interest, shade, color, and beauty. Here are some vines to consider adding to your arbor:
Clematis - With over 300 species to choose from, you should be able to find just the right clematis for you. They grow to various lengths and come in many colors, from white, pink, blue, yellow, and every shade in between.
Climbing rose - There are so many varieties of climbing roses available, you should be able to find one you love. Some are considered mannerly climbers, only reaching six to eight feet tall, while some will grow to 30 feet. Some are full of thorns, others are considered thornless. They come in all different colors, scents, and number of petals on their blooms. You can even combine a climbing rose with a clematis for more blooms, interest, and color. You will need to tie the rose to its support and prune it at least yearly.
Morning glory (Ipomoea spp.) - These are easy to grow and will probably reseed for you, although some may reseed a little more than you may like. They come in a variety of colors and open in the morning. Moonflower vine (Ipomoea alba) has a large white bloom that opens at night. You can save its seeds and grow it year to year. They may reseed for you, but do not count on it.
Star Jasmine (Trachelospermum spp) - Its white flowers smell heavenly, is evergreen, and can withstand all but the harshest winters. Even if it dies to the ground, it may grow back from its roots. You may also want to consider pink jasmine (Jasminum polyanthum) for its lovely color and powerful fragrance. Considered an annual in East Texas, pink jasmine will not survive most winters here.
Passion flower vine (Passiflora spp.) - This plant’s blooms mesmerize with their petals, corona filaments, anthers, and stigmas all on display in one of the most unusual and artistic combinations in the plant world.
Mandevilla (Mandevilla splendens) - It has large, colorful blooms on a vine with shiny green leaves. Either bring it inside for the winter or consider yourself lucky if it returns.
Trumpet vine (Campis radicans) - This vine might be perfect if you have a large area to cover. However, be aware that it may seed itself where you do not want it. Since it blooms on new wood, you can prune every year. If you do not want to grow trumpet vine because of its reputation for being too aggressive, consider Crossvine (Bignonia capreolata). Native to Texas, crossvine will attract hummingbirds each spring.
Carolina Jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens) - This plant has evergreen leaves and yellow flowers in early spring.
Bleeding Heart vine (Clerodendrum thomsoniae) - Bleeding heart vine has a striking bloom and will grow in shade. Enjoy it while it lasts—it needs to be overwintered indoors or grown as an annual.
Looking for something unusual? Try cup and saucer vine (Cobaea scandens) - Native to Mexico, it is grown as an annual here; Blue trumpet vine (Thunbergia grandiflora) - Another annual which will grow in part shade; Queen’s wreath (Petrea volubilis) - Its purple blooms might remind you of wisteria. Grow it as an annual in East Texas.
Or, if you prefer growing vegetables to ornamental plants, try growing beans, cucumber, or gourds on your arbor. Choose just one or mix and match.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
