Although there are numerous varieties of magnolia, it is the Southern magnolia, Magnolia grandiflora, which most people think of when they say the word magnolia. It is the epitome of a majestic, graceful, southern tree.
When I was a young adult, there was a Southern magnolia tree hanging over the fence line of someone’s property I drove by on my way to work each day. When it came into bloom, I occasionally picked the flowers I could reach to take home and enjoy their scent, a floral perfume with a hint of lemon.
The blooms are magnificent. Who could not be attracted to such a large flower? I even love the seed pods. Every part of the magnolia, from its white leathery petals (technically tepals) to its tough, glossy leaves, exudes grandeur.
An evergreen tree, it is as beautiful in the winter as it is any other time of the year. Be aware if you plant a Southern magnolia, it can grow to 80 feet tall and to 50 feet wide and drops litter throughout the year. Some of the smaller dwarf varieties can give you the same look—and lovely scented blooms—in a smaller tree which might fit into your landscape easier. Most Southern magnolias are planted as a specimen plant, but if you have the room, they would make a beautiful screen or hedge.
Although Southern magnolias can be grown from seed, they take years to flower, so it is best to plant a container tree in the fall. Give their roots lots of room to spread. This glorious tree is native to much of the southeastern portion of the United States, including East Texas. It will grow in part to full sun but needs more irrigation if placed in full sun.
When I lived where Southern magnolias did not grow, I would see the Japanese native Star magnolias, M. stellata, instead. These deciduous magnolias have a pretty bloom, but did not quite quench my thirst for the large flowers of the Southern magnolias. When I returned to East Texas, the magnolia blooms welcomed me back home.
If you have the space, you cannot grow a more striking tree. Just be prepared for people to steal a bloom or two if you grow it within their reach.
