With the start of a new year, people make a variety of resolutions. Are you determined to start a vegetable garden this year? January is the perfect time to begin because there are a few vegetables which need to get started this month in East Texas. If you are not certain of the timing in which to plant vegetables or do other gardening chores, Henderson County Master Gardener Association offers a Monthly Gardening Guide. Just turn the pages each month and you can keep up with your gardening chores and never fall behind on planting at the right time.
Perhaps you are interested in planting for pollinators by adding bee, bird, and butterfly attracting plants. Find plants that flower throughout the year so pollen will always be available. Search out butterfly host plants as well as nectar plants. Look for native plants to attract birds.
For something fun, plant something new. One year I grew giant sunflowers. They were such a delight to see sprouting, incredible to see their growth spurts, and the seeds made an enjoyable snack. Other experiments have not been as successful, but every one has taught me something.
Some gardeners resolve to keep their landscapes weeded. One tip which can help in that regard is to start now. Winter weeds are already growing. Keep on top of that chore to make certain the weeds do not go to seed. Laying mulch will help by preventing light from getting to weed seeds, reducing their germination. Keeping your garden full of desirable plants will also cut down on the area in which weeds can sprout.
If you just can not find the time or energy to get all your gardening chores done, you may wish to reduce the size or the maintenance of your garden. It should evolve along with your physical capabilities and time available. Making small changes might be all you need. Or you may wish to consider taking out large portions. Remember, your garden should bring you delight instead of dread.
Lastly, be certain to include a resolve to enjoy your garden. Sometimes gardeners get so busy they forget to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Some things to help you remember to stop and smell the roses so to speak can be to install a bench. Every time you pass by, linger for a few minutes and really look at your garden. Or, you may wish to start small, such as bringing in one bloom every day to enjoy indoors. Another way for you to enjoy your garden is to take photos daily or weekly. Even on rainy days you can look back and see the beauty you have created.
Not yet a gardener? Consider starting this grand hobby. Most new year’s resolutions involve getting more physical activity. Gardening can help with that. Not only will you use various muscles while tending to your garden, you will yield something beautiful while doing it.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
