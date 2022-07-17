The Inside Dirt is an email newsletter published by Henderson County Master Gardener Association. In its latest issue, Master Gardener Susan Skommesa wrote about the symptoms of heat stroke and ways to prevent it. With summer in full swing, and daytime temperatures soaring, consider doing some gardening chores indoors.
Look in catalogs or online at bulbs to be planted this fall. By then, temperatures will have cooled. This also gives you something to look forward to all winter, since most bulbs planted in the fall bloom in the spring. You may find some sales or other promotions now. Add some reliable bloomers, but also consider trying something new to you. Most bulbs are fairly inexpensive, and you may consider them worth the money even if they only bloom for one year.
While the temperatures are cool enough to go outside in the mornings, take photos of your trees. From the photos, while you sit inside, determine which ones, if any, need to be pruned. You can decide which limbs should be removed before you actually make a cut. Take as many photos as you need and do not rush the process.
Instead of putting away your camera, go ahead and take more photos of your entire garden. Then, in the comfort of your home, you can determine whether you need to add or remove plants, redesign parts of your garden, or if you are satisfied with it. Through photos, you can enjoy the beauty of blooms all day without going back into the heat. Should you find some plants have died from the recent high heat, you can research replacement plants while you sit inside.
It may also be possible to take a short stroll early in the morning and cut a few blooms. You will be able to enjoy your flowers for hours or possibly days.
Having a hummingbird feeder where you can see it from indoors is also a way to enjoy your garden. You will need to change the feeder often and regularly in this heat, but they will appreciate your efforts.
Interested in expanding your gardening knowledge? With print or online books or magazines, you can learn while you sit in an air conditioned room. Call 903-675-6130 to sign up to receive The Inside Dirt. It is an excellent gardening e-magazine since it is timely and specific to East Texas. It is offered free of charge and delivered to your email inbox.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
