A real Christmas tree can be a delight during the holidays. It can also be a fun experience for both the young and the young-at-heart to purchase either a pre-cut Christmas tree or cut your own at a local Christmas tree farm. There are over 1,000 Christmas tree farms in the United States; over 50 in Texas, with around five in East Texas. Each farm can grow one type of tree or a variety.
If you are interested in starting a Christmas tree farm, you need land. You can grow close to 700 trees on one acre of land with eight-foot spacing. Spacing is usually determined by the width of your equipment. You also need to determine if your land is close enough for a sufficient number of people to visit. Many will drive up to an hour to experience cutting a fresh Christmas tree.
However, marketing is key. People need to know about your farm and it is best if you offer extra incentives for people to visit—such as hot chocolate, cider, coffee, and Santa. You can sell fresh wreaths, garland, or even have a shop. Host hay rides, classes on making wreaths, or other winter activities to bring in additional income. You could even host ‘Christmas in July’ events.
Even though your income will be mostly around the holidays, your work would be year-round. You will need to check for insects. Irrigation may need to be installed. Weeds will have to be eradicated. Gophers controlled. Equipment purchased. Shaping will need to be done. Shaping should start after the tree’s second year and most shaping will be done by hand. It is recommended Christmas trees get shaped twice a year, in spring and again in summer. Being a Christmas tree farmer takes both time and money. Texas A&M estimates it takes four years to produce a tree large enough to be sold, with an investment during that time of several thousand dollars per acre. If you have a large operation, your expenses will be more due to labor costs.
In East Texas, you will mostly likely grow Virginia pines. However, you will want to do a soil test before determining the right type of tree to grow on your land. Of course, you will also need to replant as people come and harvest the trees.
If being a Christmas tree farmer sounds like something you might want to consider, contact both your local extension agent and the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association. They can help you determine if this is a venture which might be the right investment for you. If you become a Christmas tree farmer, you will think of Christmas every day.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
