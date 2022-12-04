Do you have a gardener on your holiday gift list? Here are some fun, unique ideas any gardener would be thrilled to get.
Part of the fun of gardening is attracting wildlife. Consider giving a toad house, a mason bee house, suet bird feeders, or another type of bird feeder. They come in a variety of styles and price points. For instance, goldfinch feeders can be as simple as a specialized sock filled with seed or as extravagant as a tube with copper accents. Even bug viewers can be a delight. Although usually marketed to children, these insect magnifiers can also be interesting to adults.
Gardening is hard work. To make it easier, you may want to give a folding rake, a serrated shovel for cutting roots, or a wheelbarrow caddy. Farmers sleeves can help protect against scratches without having to wear a specialized pair of gloves.
For gardeners who love flowers, consider seed bombs—little balls of seeds pressed into clay. If the gardener on your list already grows flowers, consider giving a flower press. There are even some that go into the microwave for faster drying. If you want to splurge, buy a monthly bouquet delivery subscription.
A paper pot maker which helps form paper into small seed-starting containers might be useful for vegetable gardeners. A worm farm composting bin can be both helpful in getting rid of vegetable waste and improving the gardener's soil.
A soil test kit is the perfect gift since gardeners should test their soil every few years. Get a test kit from the Extension Agency, then choose the type of testing that fits their needs best, depending on the elements to be tested. Even the least expensive testing is usually sufficient and very informative on what amendments are recommended. Results are emailed.
If your gardening friend does not yet have a Henderson County Master Gardener Monthly Gardening Guidebook, they are also available from the Henderson County Extension Office. This book is specific to gardening in East Texas, can be used year after year, and has extra pages for personalized notes. It is the only gardening guidebook a gardener in East Texas may ever need. Have your camera handy to capture the delight on your gardener friend’s face when he or she opens your gift.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.