As you evaluate your landscape after the deep winter freezes, also search for emerging bulb foliage. No matter how much has been damaged, stalks of green peeking out of bare soil will warm your heart. They make a promise that spring is coming and the garden will soon be filled with color.
I appreciate daffodils because they are almost guaranteed to return or even naturalize in East Texas. There are other bulbs, however, which bloom before daffodils do. Even though their blooms are tiny, these bulbs make going out in cold weather worth it. They are beautiful reminders that spring is on its way.
Although they may not return reliably, three bulbs you might want to add to your garden to bring a bit of spring hope are: blue squill, checkered lily, and crocus.
Blue squill (Scilla siberica) blooms very early, sometimes in January in East Texas. It has a true sky-blue color. They are also tiny, so if you are not looking for them, you may miss them. Remember where you planted them and watch for the earth to part and their foliage to emerge before the flowers open.
Checkered lily (Fritillaria meleagris) is one of the most unique bulbs I have ever grown. Each petal has a checkerboard pattern. They look as if they are not natural, but could be computer-generated. You can almost imagine bees playing chess on the flower petals.
Crocus flowers are hard to miss, as they open wide, staring toward the sun instead of nodding their heads like the other two bulbs mentioned. They also come in various colors. There are several species of crocus. One particular type is grown specifically to harvest the spice saffron, but it blooms in the fall.
If you, too, tire of cold weather quickly, consider planting some of these bulbs for a burst of spring in the middle of winter.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
