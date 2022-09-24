Now that daily temperatures have dropped below 100, many flowers are starting to bloom again. Several of my roses are blooming almost as fully as they did in spring. If you lightly pruned your roses in August, they may take another few weeks to start to bloom. Usually roses bloom around six weeks after they have been pruned.
Other plants in bloom right now include the bulbs society garlic (Tulbaghia violacea), which have a pink bloom, white-blooming garlic chives (Allium tuberosum), and red, yellow, or pink surprise lilies (various Lycoris species). Salvias are blooming in various shades of red and purple. ‘Autumn Joy’ sedum looks pretty in pink.
Purple verbena on a stick (Verbena bonariensis) attracts hummingbirds and butterflies to its flowers. Insects swarm red or pink Turk’s cap (Malvaviscus arboreus). It has enough blooms to feed numerous hungry pollinators.
Cannas show off their large flowers while Texas rock rose (Pavonia lsiopetala) has an abundance of small blooms in a shockingly bright pink.
Groundcovers in bloom right now are pink or purple dwarf Mexican petunia (Ruellia hybrids), blue-blooming leadwort (Ceratostigma plumbaginoides), and purple-blooming liriope. Large shrubs include Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus), which come in a variety of colors and red-orange Firebush (Hamelia patens). Firebush dies back every year and returns late. Mine has reliably returned for numerous years even through very cold winters. Hummingbirds appreciate its long tubular flowers.
Lantana is the most stunning plant in my garden, with so many flowers it is hard to see the leaves. Its bright colors draw the eye as well as butterflies. There are many varieties which bloom in various colors.
Even though there are many plants in bloom right now, more will come into flower as fall truly arrives. Mums are waiting their turn and the ornamental grasses are starting to form plumes. They promise to be spectacular in another month or so.
If you are looking to add plants to your garden which bloom in early autumn/late summer, you have a lot to choose from.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.