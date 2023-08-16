By Jennifer Browning
Blessed Mess
Some say, “You’ve made your bed, now go lie in it,” but I say, “Just make your bed.”
As I was going through a reconstruction of my life about ten years ago, a friend told me in the midst of my chaos that if nothing else happens every day, I at least needed to make sure I made my bed every morning and I thought they were crazy.
Yet, here I am a decade later, making my bed every day, not because I’m adulting and stuff or because I like my comforter and throw pillows, it’s because I know if my day goes completely in the trash, I get to lay my swirling head down in a cool, crisp, clean bed.
Moreso, this simple act starts my day with the knowledge that I did something. Something good. Something productive. Just something. In the rhythm of our daily lives, it's easy to overlook the simple yet profound actions that can significantly impact our mental health and while it might seem inconsequential, the act of smoothing out sheets and fluffing pillows can set the tone for a day of increased productivity, improved focus, and a positive mindset.
Making your bed is a microcosm of order and control and in a world that often feels chaotic and unpredictable, this small task allows me to exercise control over my immediate environment.
It has also helped me become more discipled, as simple as that seems, and spills over into other aspects of my life. The feeling of accomplishment from completing the task can elevate your mood and motivate you to tackle more challenges throughout the day.
The act of straightening sheets and arranging pillows is a tangible accomplishment that kickstarts a chain reaction and with each completed task, there comes a reinforcement of a sense of achievement, which helps boost my self-esteem and confidence.
Some mornings, making your bed might seem like a minor chore, but its influence on mental health is anything but trivial. It's a cornerstone habit that ripples positively into various aspects of your life. Even Admirial William H. McRaven told the University of Texas graduating class of 2014 that “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”
So tomorrow, when you rise, take a moment to make your bed and bask in the transformative power it offers or at least you now know…you made your bed and you can lie in it.
