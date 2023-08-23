By Anne Adams
Historic Athens
After what apparently began as a traffic accident near Athens in 1931, Henderson Count law enforcement officials were able to intercept what was believed to be a liquor runner on the way to Dallas.
According to the Athens Weekly Review of December 17, 1931 when Henderson County Sheriff Joel Baker and other officers arrived at the accident site northeast of Athens they found three damaged vehicles. One was a driverless Hudson super-six sedan that was laden with a load of illegal hooch.
According to witness Dr. H.R. Tucker who was approaching the scene in his own car, the Hudson had been driving down the highway at high speed. Then due to the fast speed the driver lost control and struck an apparently stalled truck occupied by Paul Gilbert and Jeter Laymance that was parked beside the road. The impact knocked the truck into a nearby ditch. Then as Dr. Tucker tried to avoid a crash the Hudson clipped off the rear fender of his Chevrolet coupe. Due to that impact, the Hudson was also knocked into a nearby ditch.
While Dr. Tucker immediately tried to help the others in the damaged vehicles, he noticed that the driver of the Hudson had fled. Gilbert and Laymance only suffered cuts and bruises and were ultimately treated by their own doctors.
Meanwhile arriving officers quickly became interested in the cargo of the abandoned Hudson and what they found was very interesting.
The cargo included 130 quarts of whiskey, 3 one gallon demijohns of rum and 8 three gallon containers of alcohol. However, that may not have been the entire original cargo. The reporter related: “It was thirty minutes after the accident before officers arrived on the scene and it was learned that several bottles of the liquor were stolen by early arrivals at the wreck. One woman is reported to have carried off considerable liquor.”
Yet even what was present when officials got there proved of interest. “No trace of the driver of the liquor car was found after the collision, the occupants of the car evidently taking advantage of the confusion to escape into the darkness,” stated the reporter.
Also, probably to assure the security of their cargo, the perps had come prepared for any opposition. The reporter stated: ”That the occupants of the abandoned car had prepared themselves to get their cargo of liquor through to their destination at any cost was borne out by the fact that an automatic shot gun loaded with buck shot and a .338 automatic pistol were found placed convenient to the hands of the driver.”
Further examination of the Hudson found a man’s hat –“of the type often worn by a young man” – as well as a shirt with a laundry mark. Also found were several editions of the Dallas News which led authorities to believe the booze was headed for Dallas. Also, although the vehicle appeared to be new the speedometer read over 65,000 miles and the rear license plate had been partially painted over. The reporter related: “The ownership of the car had not been traced at the time of going to press, but officers expressed the opinion that even if the name was known it would probably prove ‘Phony.’”
Calling the load of liquor “...one of the heaviest liquor hauls ever made in the county.” Officers believed it was the property of a “’big shot’ bootlegger who deals in imported stuff.”
The search for the driver continued. “Officers remained up late last night scouring the town for any suspicious character. The opinion was expressed that possibly the other car was following the one that was wrecked and that the driver was picked up by him and carried in to Dallas.”
The cargo was transported to Athens and locked up in a special liquor cell at the jail.
Just days later according to the December 31, 1931 Athens Weekly Review there came information that authorities had traced the liquor cargo car to possibly being part of a “transport fleet” of liquor operated by “Big Jim” Clarkson. He had recently been apprehended in Louisiana and may have been connected to a similar intoxicant-laden vehicle had been recently seized elsewhere in East Texas.
It was proposed that the liquor was believed to have been taken from a sea port, perhaps New Orleans. This was because “Some of the bottles bore French names while the rum was the type that often is found in sea ports.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.