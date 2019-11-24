Traveling along in this world of wrong,

Help I pray: keep us strong, and

may we fit where we belong.

Let us refrain ourselves

From the winds of doubt

on each road and each clod

As we honor YOU daily, GOD.

Allow us to be lifted onto your shoulders;

Give us strength like giant boulders

When we are young and even older.

In the day and in the night,

let us be rid of all selfish

whims of sight with HOLY GHOST  might.

To stand for what is right

 as we trust you JESUS

WHO already won SALVATION fight.

