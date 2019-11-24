Traveling along in this world of wrong,
Help I pray: keep us strong, and
may we fit where we belong.
Let us refrain ourselves
From the winds of doubt
on each road and each clod
As we honor YOU daily, GOD.
Allow us to be lifted onto your shoulders;
Give us strength like giant boulders
When we are young and even older.
In the day and in the night,
let us be rid of all selfish
whims of sight with HOLY GHOST might.
To stand for what is right
as we trust you JESUS
WHO already won SALVATION fight.
