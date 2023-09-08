When we wake each morning, we don’t know what each day will bring, but each day definitely contains its own adventures that lead us on a lifetime journey to our final destination. Writing for this paper has definitely been an adventure! The whirlwind trip it has been over the last almost two years is something I honestly never planned on but will treasure and am so grateful for.
Writing allows me an outlet to share not only my thoughts but those of others who may not have the ability God has gifted to me to make words “sound pretty”.
I appreciate that this community has embraced my writing, invited me to events, and shared their secrets and stories with me. (P.S. Those secrets are still safe.) I have gotten to know Athens’ history more and met amazing people, incredible nonprofits, blooming businesses, and remarkable youth who will be such assets to this town someday.
Working at The Review has allowed me opportunities I know I wouldn't have had otherwise and I am incredibly grateful for those. Beyond grateful. I'm also incredibly grateful for those who keep this paper going.
Y'all may read my words, but I don't put them on the page. That's all Betty who is an amazing graphic designer whose talents far exceed what you get to see in print or online. And Charlotte is just a staple at the Review who makes me smile every time I see her and boy, does she keep the wheels turning to make sure you receive your paper. Rich is just awesome, and there are no words to describe this wonderful human being. Jim is one-of-a-kind who gives me a lot of credit when he’s in the community and I appreciate that. Our new editor, Guy, is the cog that grinds and wants things to be more localized, and there wouldn’t be a paper without our wonderful publisher, Lange.
These people and I are your local paper. We try our hardest to bring pertinent news to you and share what you like to read about. As hard as it is for me to think of being in this town and not reporting on everything I see or hear, it’s time to move on and not be constantly thinking about the news of Henderson County.
You’re not getting rid of me that easily as I still plan to pop an article in here and there and maybe a column or two, but the bylines of Jennifer Browning will be a lot more sparse. I look forward to spending more time with my children and focusing on my other interests. I’m not sure where God’s road is leading me but he’s opening some windows right now for me to peek into the future and I’m so excited about the door that lies in wait for me to open.
Dear readers, you are the heart and soul of Athens and I hope that the adventures that accompany your journey are exciting and wonderful and when they are not, I pray blessings over those times. Thank you for allowing me to write my emotions in a column and tell your stories on the main page. I am forever indebted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.