Dear Fellow East Texans:
From all of us at UT Health Athens, we want to share a heartfelt thank you for the significant outpouring of support you have shown to our entire staff as they have worked hard caring for patients during this challenging time.
From kind messages of support, to meals and supplies delivered to our team members, your thoughtfulness has made a difference in the lives of our healthcare heroes. We are incredibly proud of the loving care and coverage our caregivers have shown. Likewise, we want you to know that we are here for you. While our nation faces a pandemic, we know that many of you may be foregoing routine medical care or in some cases emergency medical care.
During the pandemic, there has been a nationwide decline in the number of patients seen in hospital emergency rooms for serious conditions including heart attack, injury and stroke. Delaying care can be life threatening. We understand your concern and want you to know that we have continued to safely care for patients who are not COVID-19 patients throughout this pandemic. Our ER has been, and remains, open to care for all patients. We are ready and able to manage your medical emergency in a safe environment with outstanding medical expertise and ample staff. We have taken extra precautions and implemented processes designed to keep you and our staff safe including:
• We established a Physician/Administrative COVID-19 Committee to assure best medical practice occurs in keeping with CDC and Texas guidelines.
• We have separate waiting and triage areas for patients with respiratory or infectious illness
• We disinfect all areas before use by a patient.
• Our physicians, staff and patients wear appropriate masks and other protective equipment.
• We continue to screen all patients and caregivers for COVID-19 and test as needed
• A separate nursing team cares for COVID-19 patients.
• Safety for all is our top priority.
Our physicians, caregivers and ERs are here for you every day, around the clock.
We welcome you to our campus for safe care.
Sincerely,
Scott Campbell, CEO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.