Editor’s Note: The following letter is in response to the editorial ‘Vote with your head and your heart,’ published in the Saturday, Oct. 22 edition of the Athens Review. An editorial is the unsigned opinion of a newspaper, not just the opinion of a single author. Our intention is not to tell our readers how to vote, but to recommend you cast an educated, informed ballot and vote with your head, not just your heart.
To the Editor: I find it interesting that whoever wrote the editorial in the Oct. 22, 2022 Athens Daily Review was too cowardly to include their name as the author. They encouraged you to make an educated and informed vote, then fed you a lot of half-truths.
Abortion is not healthcare… period. There is no healthcare that intentionally results in the death of a patient. And, the child IS a patient. And let's talk about choice. The baby doesn't just belong to the mother. There is a father involved. Did the father have a choice? More importantly, does the baby have a choice?
Here are the full facts about the Sanctuary for the Unborn Ordinance. You know, the ones the anonymous author of this editorial didn't want you to know...or think about. Yes, Abortion is currently illegal in Texas.
But, there is an organization that will recruit pregnant women, take them to Dallas and put them on a plane, and fly them to New Mexico where Abortion is legal. They pay all the expenses. At least until they return the women back to Athens that same night, post-abortion. They do not pay any expense, or even follow up with the women after that. No post-operative doctor appointments, no antibiotics, no mental health support. Nothing. That is criminal. Not only are they assisting in the murder of the baby, they are taking advantage of a woman at a very vulnerable time. It is undeniable abuse.
And, just because intelligent people are now in elected office in Texas doesn't mean the Left won't take the majority someday. Hopefully that day will never come. But it may. This Ordinance would keep Abortion illegal in Athens, and stop those predators from preying on vulnerable women on Athens.
Abortion in Texas started in Athens under Curtis Boyd. Athens has that stain on its history. When you vote, vote for every candidate who has (REP) after their name. If you live in the city limits of Athens, vote FOR the Ordinance. Let's clean that stain off our city!
Daniel Hunt
Chairman, Republican Party of Henderson County
Athens
