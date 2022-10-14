To the Editor: I am writing to thank Shelly at Athens RV for giving my adult son a temporary job, teaching him how to powerwash RVs. Normally this would not be a big deal, but you see my 21 year old so Hunter has high functioning autism. The struggles of getting a job are so incredible you want to cry every time he is turned down, but you get so used to it, it is like, "oh well." Our family was here in Athens for just under three months as my husband was going to RV school and recently finished. During that time, my son did have another part-time job here but was taken advantage of. Meaning he was told to clock out then was not allowed to leave the premises until all employees left. Also having him work while off the clock. He doesn't have the critical thinking skills to know when someone is taking advantage of him, he does what he is told. We had to tell him to quit that job, and on the same day, by God's glory and miracle I was at Athens RV getting parts for our RV, Hunter starts asking about a job, but we were only going to be here two weeks more, then off to Waco. Shelly comes out running towards us, about to leave, saying "I can help you! We can teach you how to powerwash RVs." Next day he started! Thank you Athens RV, kudos to Shelly you're an angel!
Keri Kent
Alpine, Arizona
