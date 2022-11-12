To the Editor: The government’s decision to shift COVID testing from official centers to self-tests means that case counts will not identify increasing numbers soon enough to prevent major outbreaks. What remains is the pattern in the United States which is that cases surge during Thanksgiving and then explode over Christmas. Almost certainly this is because college students go home for the holidays, and everyone travels and attends large social gatherings.
While vaccinations and previous exposure mean that the risk of severe illness and hospitalization is relatively low for most people, the virus has adapted such that it is much more easily transmitted and no one can be sure they won’t become infected and spread the illness to others. The old standbys of social distancing and masks are the only measures which actually reduce the transmission of disease, and reduce the risk to those still likely to become seriously ill and die. Also, self-testing before and after travel will reduce the chances of spreading the illness to everyone you meet out of town, and then bringing the illness back to your home community.
Research has not conclusively demonstrated the effectiveness of masks for the same reason that there has never been a research study which demonstrates that parachutes prevent broken bones in skydivers: it is hard to convince volunteers to jump out of an airplane if told they may or may not be wearing a functioning parachute.
Happy Thanksgiving,
Merle Walker
Athens
