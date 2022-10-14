To the Editor: Six to eight million Jews were murdered during World War II and it was called a holocaust. What do you call 60 million children murdered right here in the United States? Children were sacrificed right here in central Athens and we who believe in life are trying to begin the process of removing the dark cloud that hangs over Athens even on a clear day. When it comes to the subject of life and abortion we who are pro-life use the Bible as our guide. Jesus does not authorize, give permission to kill a child under any circumstance. It is not about how you or I feel, what we believe, or the science it is about life and death. I ask those on the dark side what did the aborted child do? To a man and woman the majority says nothing. Isn't that murder? Evil will always triumph when men and women do nothing so we who believe in life are asking God-fearing citizens in Athens when you vote cast your ballot under Proposition A to make Athens a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. At the same time I can tell women, couples who have experienced an abortion that we serve a forgiving God who can forgive anything except unbelief. Also, we ask all who believe in life in the city to support local crisis centers with your finances and volunteerism. We ask that you assist us in dissipating the dark cloud over Athens by voting "FOR" SCFTU in Athens.
Tommie Thomas
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.