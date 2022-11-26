To the Editor: While spending the weekend in Athens, Texas at Cedar Creek Lake, the low water levels reveal an entirely different view from the house. Exposed lake beds uncovered a view of the lake bed that would otherwise remain obscured from the water. While friends combed the exposed lake bed, they discovered two old marine lead acid batteries. It appeared they were used at one time as anchors and were mostly embedded in the lake bed. Colin and Tricia Chenault, alongside Steven and Michelle McNeill, located the illegally discarded batteries and removed them from the lake bed. They dug them up from the muddy ground and hauled them to a proper recycling facility. According to an internet search, approximately 1.8 million batteries are illegally disposed of and risk contamination of ground water and marine life. Taking time from their vacation to help restore the beauty and safety of Cedar Creek Lake, these longtime friends were excited to help do their part in preserving our beautiful state.
Steven McNeill
Odessa, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.