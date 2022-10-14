To the Editor: As many know that October is Cancer Awareness Month, this reminder should be an alert that cancer is still very active and alive.
About 22 years ago, I was in conversation with some friends. As we talked, the subject turned to cancer and I was so without knowledge about cancer because no one on either side of my family had died from cancer. However, I was talked into an agreement to visit a urologist. I was tested positive for cancer. After agreeing to be treated, I was given a choice of which type of treatment I wanted. I chose radiation. Of course, I was afraid because a million things ran through my mind. Then I thought of some words, “Fear no one but God.”
I survived after thirty-three treatments and much prayer. My advice is, don’t wait to be tested. There is a cancer center in Athens and Henderson County. I have thought a number of times, what if I hadn’t followed the warning of my friends and what if I hadn’t taken the advise from the urologist?
I am thankful for our physicians and those in the medical field who have been blessed by God to help those in physical need.
Quite often I wear a shirt that states, “Fight Cancer of All Colors” which means that everyone should be aware of cancer at all time. On the reverse side it states, “Fear No One But God.”
James Anderson
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.