To the Editor: I’ve been waiting all week for the big event in Trinidad this week. That event being the first time to see the inside of the brand new “WhistleStop” Restaurant right in the middle of the downtown Metropolis of Trinidad. One of my long time favorite towns in Texas and the star of Henderson County sitting right there on the banks of the mighty Trinity River.
Rumors of this new place have been circulating all around Trinidad for several months ever since construction equipment and worker crews started showing up in downtown Trinidad around the old grocery store. Remember the old grocery store in downtown right in front of the railroad tracks and a block down from the old Trinidad Bank?
My barber lady who has her Westt Barber Shop right across the street from the grocery store has been keeping me up to date on the restaurant progress each month when I visit for a haircut. Oh, and if you ever need a good haircut, the Westt Barber Shop is the friendly place to go to find out what is happening in Trinidad. She keeps up with everything.
So after watching the ongoing work for several months, last week a new sign shows up tacked to the front face of the restaurant. The sign reads: “Free Pancake Breakfast Saturday Morning Beginning at 10 a.m. Until We Sell Out.” Well immediately that went on my calendar. I have not had a free breakfast since the new Kerens La Pradera Mexican Restaurant opened. What are we going to do with all of these new Restaurants around this area?
Saturday morning I took a right off Highway 31 into Trinidad a few minutes before 10:00 a.m. and was wondering how big a crowd would be stacked up waiting to get inside the Whistlestop. I was not disappointed either. Downtown Trinidad was hopping. Almost a traffic jam. Parking was full across the front and down the side of the new place so I parked about a block away and got into a line of about 50 people waiting to get inside. And as soon as I got in line about 50 more people showed up waiting to get some premium home style pancakes.
Promptly at 10 a.m. the front doors opened and we all began to slide into this very sparkling new place. It is as nice as any restaurant I have visited around here in Navarro and Henderson Counties. The owners were at the door greeting their new customers as we came in and had big smiles on their faces while talking to everyone. The owners are Steven Haynes and wife Yve Hopen. As Steven described it, Yve is the owner, architect, designer, and in charge of everything while he is the assistant. She is also an artist who designed the rustic features of the restaurant including the mural on the outside and a mural in the courtyard of a Choo Choo Train Whistlestop. She did some nice work. She also told me how to pronounce her first name “Yve” but I forget now. Will ask her again next time.
When you walk in the main front doors off the street you enter a courtyard which has several tables setup and even some couches to lounge on during a hot Texas evening. In a nice touch, the couches also have cushions embroidered with “Trinidad Texas” on them. On one wall there is a large mural of a train stop with a whistling train blowing smoke out of its stack while it rolls into Trinidad. On the sides of the courtyard there are some corn hole games setup for the kids or the adults to compete in. A stone inlaid path leads you through another doorway into the inside area where more tables are setup. The inside area is quite a bit larger than it looks from the street. Off to the right is a bar area with a television mounted on the wall. Apparently all types of drinks are served at that bar. Directly in front of you on the north wall are three distinct areas setup for serving whatever. On the left is a food serving area where the dishes are served up. In the middle is a Coffee area and I suspect they are serving more than just a black cup of coffee here. In fact, I was told Ice Cream would be served from the Coffee Bar as well. On the right side is a separate area with more tables that looks like a meeting room or a private party room. All done very nicely. On the far left side is a hallway leading to restroom with various Trinidad pictures on the wall. I will be going back to take a closer look at those pictures. It is sort of a rustic setting but a bit more upscale than just being rustic. For example, there are no tablecloths. The walls on the inside have rustic old boards paneled across the room and somebody told me these boards were taken from the old Trinidad school gymnasium. How about that.
After we quickly got a table before they were all taken, I noticed there was a sheet of paper on each table containing a Dinner Menu with the words scrawled across the top stating “Rough Draft.” It was only one sheet so the menu will not be very lengthy, but it did contain some interesting items on it. They are not serving dinner yet but when March gets here we will be able to sample some of those menu items. I asked one of the owners when they were going to open and heard maybe March 1st but no definitive word yet. It will be soon.
But back to the menu. The first thing I looked for was a chicken fried steak and sure enough it was right there alongside chicken fried chicken breast. You might note the chicken fried steak is listed at $28 so it ought to be a good one. Served with golden Yukon mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, and bacon drippings gravy. That one will be my first dinner dish. We shall see how well it stacks up against the famous chicken fried steak served at Mary’s Café in Strawn, Texas. They also have a grilled Filet Mignon, Filet Medallions, grilled Salmon and Shrimp. Lots of other items too with gourmet salads, Stroganoff, Ratatouille, and breads. No desserts on this menu but I suspect the next menu will have some “Got to Have” items. See the comments for a picture of the full Rough Draft Menu.
There was a good crowd there and lots of street gossip was floating around the tables. We talked to lots of people and even went in back and met the Chef. His name is Nick Parsley and he looks like a Chef too. He has an excellent kitchen in back to practice his craft. We saw the Trinidad Police Chief Bryan Miers and he was walking around greeting customers. My barber and her husband occupied a table with friends and got to speak with her for a minute.
So we finished our pancake breakfast and sat around for a while enjoying all of the gossip and talking to various people. It was a good time and I suspect many more good times will be experienced in this nice jewel of Trinidad. It was a little too cool to enjoy the outside courtyard eating area but that will change real soon here in Texas. Probably tomorrow. If you have not seen this place yet you might consider Trinidad as a place to visit and enjoy some good eating in a good atmosphere. It is a one of a kind place and I know the local community is proud to have this first class establishment located right in the middle of old downtown Trinidad.
