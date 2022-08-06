To the Editor: Help us save our Voting Rights at Cedar Creek Cove! Make every vote count! Voting is not the right you are born with and it can be easily taken by inaction. What starts with one neighborhood can turn into an epidemic. Cedar Creek Cove Owners Association is attempting to change our Voting Rights. Please help us act now by looking into our petition. Help us spread the word. For more information go to Change.com and search Cedar Creek Cove. Direct link: https://chng.it/kwZPnynS
Robert Burroughs
Mabank
Commented
