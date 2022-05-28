To the Editor: I don’t want to get too far in front of the news, but I’m seeing reports that there may have been missteps in how the school in Uvalde was protected, and how quickly authorities intervened to stop the shooter. I’m not writing to excuse or apologize for any failures of the persons responsible which may have allowed this tragedy to unfold. However, I do think there is a larger issue which allows these tragedies to continue unfolding.
It is likely true that the Second Amendment would prevent any government action to restrict gun ownership as other countries have done. However, if the rest of us can’t find the collective courage to give up our right to own weapons of warfare in order to keep them out of the hands of disturbed 18 year-olds, then what Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said after the last shooting incident in Texas is accurate.
The only way to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and, yes, our children safe; is for everyone to be armed to the teeth everywhere. And that does mean everywhere: homes, schools, places of work, churches, restaurants, nightclubs, hospitals, court rooms, police stations, and walking down the street of every town everywhere all the time.
Merle Walker
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.