To the Editor: We have recently experienced four power outages in 17 days in our area. We have written and/or called everyone we feel could provide explanations as to why this keeps occurring and what is proposed for future projects to prevent this from happening at the frequency it has been, but we have yet to receive a reply. It is our sincerest hope that others will inquire and/or complain so that we can hope for a solution that will last for more than half a second. If tree limbs need to be cut back, then PLEASE do so. If equipment needs to be updated, then PLEASE do so. If only one complaint is submitted it is highly unlikely the necessary changes will be made. We have to start making our voices heard for needed changes on a local level, state level and certainly a federal level before we have lost our way of life, as we now know it, forever.

