To the Editor: I want to add a big thank you to all our health care professionals working toward improving our rural health system. A healthy population is more productive and cost effective than ignoring their health needs.
Thank you UT Health Athens, Rep. Keith Bell, Rep. Cody Harris and Sen. Robert Nichols for your ongoing support.
Special thanks to Doug Curran, M.D. for his leadership locally and statewide to make Athens, Henderson County and Texas a better place to live.
Sincerely, Kenneth P. Lemmon, M.D.
Athens
