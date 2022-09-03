To the Editor: This is an open letter and challenge to the Athens Review. I see tons of stories about the local sports teams, but never see any news or coverage about the eSports team at TVCC. The eSport team, lead by coach James Jones, who lives here in Athens, completed their first eSports season last semester with an amazing record. The upcoming season looks to be very exciting. Some people don't even know that there are scholarships available for their kids in eSports! Yes, those hours playing video games can pay off with a scholarship. I'd really appreciate it if The Athens Review would cover the eSports team at TVCC. Thanks.
Pamela Goodwin
Athens
