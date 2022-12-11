Recently, I was driving down FM 1615 near Athens, and unexpectedly, a tire blew out on may car. I did not have a spare tire nor tools to do anything, so my stepson, Jerry Fontenot, was alerted that I was stranded on the road. He came over, and immediately worked on the wheel, but his tools would not properly fit the bolts securing the wheel and tire.
Suddenly, the man who lived across the highway from where I was drove his vehicle to the gate, and walked across 1615 to our site. He happened to bring tools with him, in case we needed them. He was Roger Bellah, and he did not know us. Soon, another man drove to the end of the driveway, and stopped after seeing us. He was Justin Pugh, and he got out of his truck and walked about 500 feet to where the car was parked and offered his help.
Jerry Fontenot, went to the place he knew to buy used tires, and brought it to the car with us all waiting, and the three men, together used their tools to get that tire back on. They did just that, and I drove off to the grocery store and other places I was going.
The point is that these are examples of people in today’s world who help each other, and myself. It is a world of people doing horrible things, along with some good things. These men showed the good, yes the great things that people do for those they don’t even know.
I so hope they will receive the same goodness of people through life, and that they will be blessed throughout life.
Thank you for what you did for me.
