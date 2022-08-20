To the Editor: After reading the article "Cowboys fans endurance tested," by Rich Flowers, I had to respond. I believe that there area many fans who are old enough to remember some happenings with the Dallas Cowboys in the past 25 years. One thing that has been so upsetting to quite many fans is that after five time Super Bowl Champions (1972, 1978, 1993,1994, 1996) under two of the best coaches, the late, great Tom Landry and the super powerhouse Jimmy Johnson, who both helped compose, at that time, the most popular football club, a fellow by the name of Jerry Jones appears on the scene.
At that time, he was unknown to many. Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys and fired the very coaches that won five Super Bowls and very well could have won another had Jones kept Jimmy Johnson. And to make matters worse, he traded Herschel Walker, one of the very best and fan beloved players for a hand-full of peanuts. Within 25 years, Jerry Jones had not even one Super Bowl wins, but is "floating in wealth." This has made fans angry against Jones and made him not a popular name among fans who still remember. I have been a Dallas Cowboys fan since the Tom Landry and Roger Staubach years and always will be. Who could forget a coach wearing a suit and tie, white shirt, hat, polished shoes with a serious expression?
James E. Anderson,
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.