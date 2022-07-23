To the Editor: After reading the Uvalde report, I have some observations to offer as the former clinical director of a program for aggressive adolescents in North Carolina. While the report was replete with examples of individual and systemic failures in how active shooter scenarios are supposed to be addressed, what stood out to me was the long-standing history of the attacker’s problems and the apparent lack of intervention by anybody.
The program I worked with in North Carolina stemmed from a class-action lawsuit on behalf of children who weren’t getting services, and the history described in the Uvalde report fit our clientele to a T. We took kids like that and worked intensively with them, their families, their schools, and their communities. Our services were expensive and not always successful, but I suspect the costs compare favorably with turning schools into armed camps and trying to recover from something like Uvalde.
While I am in sympathy with the Uvalde report’s desire not to name the attacker or to give him the attention he craved; after a lifetime of issues which nobody seemed to notice, he finally did something that could not be ignored.
Merle Walker
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.