To the Editor: Our family would like to send a special thank you to everyone who helped to bring support and comfort as we celebrated the life and legacy of our beloved wife, mother and pastor, Eldress Mary Henderson. From the flowers you sent, to the food you brought; our hearts are overwhelmed with gratitude. We read every card you mailed and relished in each visitation we shared. We felt your love with every hug you gave and each prayer you prayed. We are truly lost for words of thanks as this community has poured out so much support during this most difficult time. Pastor Henderson touched the lives of countless people and now your generosity has touched ours.
Much love and appreciation,
The Henderson Family
