Master Gardener and Landscape Architect Dub Hirst will welcome the public to his home for Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s final Summer Series event this year to learn how he created a beautiful and serene water feature.
In addition to Hirst relaying his experience, Tanya Whitaker, owner of Farm to Market Water Lilies in Waller, TX, will talk about water lilies, lotus plants, and bog plants. The event will be held on Thursday, September 14, at 6:00 p.m. It is free to the public. However, there is limited space, so tickets must be reserved prior to the event. To secure a spot, send an email to: vp2.hcmga@gmail.com and specify the number of tickets you desire. No seating will be available, so bring your own camp chair if you wish to sit during the presentation.
With over 45 years’ experience in landscape architecture, Hirst has designed numerous public and private aquatic projects, including The Splash Factory in Grand Prairie, TX. He states he added a pond to his personal landscape because his wife wanted one on their property. So, for their anniversary, he granted her wish by designing a pond filled with water lilies, water lotus, and aquatic plants. In addition to beautifying their landscape, Hirst designed the pond to raise Coppernose blue gill fish for catch and release entertainment.
If you have always wanted a pond on your property—no matter how large or small—you need to hear this presentation. You will come away with information on how to successfully design and construct a water feature. Hirst will answer any questions on the steps needed to complete a pond and Whitaker will give information on filling your water feature with the correct type of plant material.
Water in the landscape can be one of the most enjoyable features in the garden. However, it needs to be built correctly. Come learn how to do it right. If you have ever dreamed of beautifying your garden with a water feature, you will not want to miss this presentation.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
