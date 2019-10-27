“Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful.”
Hebrews 10:23.
This may come as a shock to those that know me, but I I am not always confident about myself. I remember growing up that not everything went my way in sports, work, and in school. What made matters worse was I had bosses, friends, teachers and coaches, almost every level of my life was met by some sort of criticism. Many times, I considered quitting a job, a sport, etc. between the age 14 and 22 are some of the hardest years for many, because they simply don’t know how to respond when people don’t like what they’re doing. Even so here I am, what happened?
Hope happened. When the New Testament talks about the faithfulness of Christ, it usually follows that the writer will explain how we can know he is faithful.The book of Hebrews tells us that Christ is faithful and is followed by the encouragement to ““consider how to provoke one another to love and good deeds, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another.”- Hebrews 10:24-25. Encouraging and helping people are ways we can know Christ is faithful! I made it through those down years for one reason, I began to care more for what Christ thought of me, and therefore looked for people who are open to Christ is. There are some folks who simply aren’t worth trying to please folks, my life changed dramatically when I simply kept Christ in mind, and looked for people who DIDN'T think they were perfect, but broken. Paradigm ministries in Lubbock Texas was one of those places. It was also the first worship service I took my wife then girlfriend to and set a great tone for us. Being around other people who thought like Christ was what inspired us to live together in a world that didn’t always appreciate Christ’s followers.
So today. I still am not always confident. But I do have more hope than ever. Christ’s people helped me remember that humanity is not always ugly to each other, and even when they are, they were the ones that made Christ’s love real for me. Don’t give up on people folks. Paradigm ministries, and so many others over the years never did, flaws and all. It’s a debt to God I never will be able to repay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.