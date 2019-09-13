WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) recently introduced the End Child Trafficking Now Act to fight the growing problem of child trafficking at our southern border. The groundbreaking legislation would, if passed, require DNA testing at border facilities for adult immigrants traveling with underage children. A Senate version of the legislation has been introduced by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), a development that signals growing support across America for Congressman Gooden’s initiative.
From Congressman Gooden (R-TX):
“Senators Blackburn and Ernst are respected leaders in the fight against human trafficking. Their knowledge and insight will help us achieve our common goal of ending the exploitation of children on our southern border.”
From Senator Blackburn (R-TN):
“It is horrifying that children are becoming victims of trafficking at our southern border. By confirming a familial connection between an alien and an accompanying minor, we can determine whether the child was brought across the border by an adult with nefarious intentions. The current crisis at our border is multifaceted and requires a holistic approach. By tackling these problems piece by piece, we will get this situation under control.”
From Senator Ernst (R-IA):
“During my visit to the southern border this summer, I heard directly from Customs and Border Patrol agents about children who are tragically being trafficked across the border by illegal immigrants who falsely claim they are related. These children are being used as a ‘passport’ to get across our border, and this needs to stop. One way to address this problem is by having DNA testing in place so we can ensure that an unaccompanied minor is actually connected with the person claiming to be their family, and not being used as an innocent pawn to skirt our immigration laws.”
For more information, please visit: gooden.house.gov/endtrafficking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.