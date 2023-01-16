"If not us; then who? If not now; then when?"
A quote by the late United State Congressman John Lewis; an American Civil Rights leader and who served the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 until his death in 2020.
He was a hero in the Civil Rights Movement, helping to organize the 1963 March on Washington, taking part in Freedom Rides, and leading the Selma to Montgomery marches in 1965.
As we reflect on all of these things, we cannot forget the man Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was born on Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia; grew up to be a man of vision.
Dr. King a Baptist Minister, fought for justice, the right to vote, and to be treated equally as a citizen of the United States of America.
What has happen to Dr. King's dream? Have people forgotten that we are all God's children and the He is watching us?
Dr. King and others went to jail, took beatings, were bitten by dogs, even died to secure freedom for people of all colors and races; however, now we see death of Black men and women, our youth afraid of the police, hate on top of hate, where is the love of humankind?
Dr. King stated, "There comes a time when one must take a stand that is neither safe, nor political, nor popular, but he must take it because it is right."
This is where African American find themselves today. Dying from COVID-19 because they will not take the vaccine that is offered, Black on Black crimes because it's easier to take from others than to work for it, or choosing to join a gang. Not being heard when there's injustice; being subject to lower pay; not being able to vote when that is our God given right; etc., what happened to the dream?
Will it take more marches and sit-ins for our more that 340 plus years of our Constitutional rights; for us to be heard or to be acknowledged?
"We must live with the very people from whom we are demanding our rights. So, today the whirlwinds of revolts are shaking our nation. Then America will be the home of uncompromising loyalty to social justice. Never again must our nation cast the mantle of its sanctity over the system of segregation," said Dr. King.
So let us remember that dream of Dr. King; let us have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed; that all men are created equal.
Let us remember that one day sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood; that the heat of injustice sweltering with the heat of oppression will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice; that one day we will live in a nation where we will not be judge by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character.
"Struggle is a never ending process. freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation," said Mrs. Coretta Scott King.
"Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble," said Congressman John Lewis.
"I could hear that quiet assurance of an inner voice saying: "Stand up for righteousness stand up for truth and God will be at your side forever," said Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
