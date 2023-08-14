Lydia Holley
When I first saw the strange creature in my garden and then in my garage, I knew it was not a Walkingstick. It resembled one, but it was shorter and thicker. After researching, I unlocked the puzzle. It was a Muskmare, a cousin to the Walkingstick.
Muskmares are so named for a couple of reasons. First, the smaller male (which is called a Muskstallion) rides the back of the female whether copulating or not. Since the males are much smaller than the females, it resembles a jockey on a horse. Secondly, they can emit a foul-smelling spray with a distinctive, musky scent.
Mating may take several days, and some reports state they can continue for up to three weeks. Afterward, the female lays eggs which resemble small seeds. Reptiles, birds, spiders, and mice are all predators, so many Muskmares are eaten, though they themselves only eat leaves.
There are two species of Muskmares, the Northern Two-striped Walkingstick (Anisomorpha ferruginea) and the Southern Two-striped Walkingstick (Anisomorpha buprestoides). Both are found in Texas and other areas of the southeast. In fact, most of their range overlaps, except the Northern Two-striped Walkingstick is not naturally found in Florida. In looking online, I believe mine is the Northern Two-striped Walkingstick because its stripes are less prominent.
Be very careful around Muskmares. According to BugGuide.net, “they will spray an acidic defensive chemical from the end of their abdomen. They often aim for the eyes, and the chemical can cause pain and temporary blindness.” It also states they are extremely accurate in their aim. You should keep children and dogs away from these insects, as they can hit a target 15 inches away.
Besides being called Two-striped Walkingsticks, Muskmares are also called Prairie Alligator, Witch’s Horse, Devil’s Darning Needle, Devil’s Riding Horse, or Spitting Devil. That is a lot of devilish names for an insect that just wants to protect itself.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.